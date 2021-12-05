iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 116.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 105,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $165.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average of $156.79. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

