iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.