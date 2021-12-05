iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.39 and a 200 day moving average of $272.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $220.99 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

