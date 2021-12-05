iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $117,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $220.99 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

