iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Cut by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.03 and a 1 year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

