Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Up 3%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

