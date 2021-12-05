iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

ITOS stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $424,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,339 shares of company stock worth $16,741,453. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

