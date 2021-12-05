Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $594.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,616,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

