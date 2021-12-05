Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $594.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $29.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,616,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
