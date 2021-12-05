Jane Huang Sells 1,049 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,620,364.14.

BeiGene stock opened at $314.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.78. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day moving average of $342.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.44.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

