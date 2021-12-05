Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Down 22.6% in November

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 56,063 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $634,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

