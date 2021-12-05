Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.55.

CRVS opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.31 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,589,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

