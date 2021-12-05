Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $292.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

