Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 210 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,602 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $67.05 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

