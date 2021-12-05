Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 216 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $227,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 23.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.32 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $377.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.92 and its 200 day moving average is $227.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.