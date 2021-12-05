Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

