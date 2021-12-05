Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 127 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 81,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day moving average is $262.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

