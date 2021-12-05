Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 195 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $2,103,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.28. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

