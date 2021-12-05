Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 81,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

