John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 5,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.16, for a total value of $755,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $137.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

