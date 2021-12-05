Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

MET opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.