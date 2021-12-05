JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €158.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €144.15 ($163.80).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €122.45 ($139.15) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($111.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €127.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €127.29.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

