JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price target on Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.61 ($51.83).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €31.18 ($35.43) on Friday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a one year high of €37.37 ($42.47). The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.55.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

