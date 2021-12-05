Kadena Price Hits $12.77 on Major Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $12.77 or 0.00025911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $56.01 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.47 or 0.08416059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,078.83 or 0.99566803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00078533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,862,482 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.