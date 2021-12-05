KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,830,239 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

