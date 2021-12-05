Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€245.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($278.41) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($279.55) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €232.00 ($263.64).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV opened at €198.38 ($225.43) on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The business’s fifty day moving average is €199.27 and its 200-day moving average is €204.31.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.