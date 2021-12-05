Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 10,686,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.7 days.

KREVF stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Keppel REIT has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

