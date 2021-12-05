Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,531 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $306.72 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.71 and a 200-day moving average of $310.30. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,105,835. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.