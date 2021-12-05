Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,819 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 73,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $11,655,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 79,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $33.93 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.