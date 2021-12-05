Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

