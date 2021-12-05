Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,899 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.