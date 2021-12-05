Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.70 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

