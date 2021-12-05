Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,420.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,417.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

