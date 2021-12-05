Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.