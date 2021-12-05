Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KWS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

KWS opened at GBX 2,648 ($34.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 2,292 ($29.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,893.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,789.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider David Alan Reeves bought 375 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £9,941.25 ($12,988.31). Also, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,049 ($39.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,245 ($19,917.69).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

