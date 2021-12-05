Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 390,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $514.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $91,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $547,085 over the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 505.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

