Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE:KRP opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. On average, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

