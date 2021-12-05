Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kirby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kirby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kirby by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 201,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 139,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.