KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Update

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $294,552.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,739,971 shares of company stock worth $43,020,057 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

