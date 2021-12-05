Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE:KEP opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

