Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $45,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 212,865 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $751,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after buying an additional 263,541 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

