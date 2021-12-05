Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $171.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.81. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.97 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

