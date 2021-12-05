Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.56.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

