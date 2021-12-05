Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,398,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,747. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

