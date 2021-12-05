Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

