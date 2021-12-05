Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $48.00 at MKM Partners

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

