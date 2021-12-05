Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of LSF stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

