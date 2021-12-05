Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 22,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $435,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LAZY opened at $18.67 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $220.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lazydays by 158.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
