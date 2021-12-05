Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 22,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $435,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $18.67 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $220.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lazydays by 158.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZY. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

