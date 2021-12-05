LBRY Credits Price Reaches $0.0401 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 16% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and $194,269.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00055314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.45 or 0.08391482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,587.51 or 0.99773923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00077049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002510 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

