Ledyard National Bank Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after buying an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after buying an additional 553,996 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after buying an additional 382,910 shares during the period.

VLUE stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

