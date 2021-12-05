Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Director Ian Slater Sells 400,000 Shares

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Director Ian Slater sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,000,000.
CVE LBC opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.
Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.